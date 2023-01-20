PM Modi to attend conference of Police IGs, DGs on Saturday2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:04 PM IST
The three day Conference, being held from January 20 to 22, 2023, will be held in hybrid format.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2022 at the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, New Delhi on 21-22 January, 2023, said the Prime Minister’s office in a statement.
