PM Modi to attend event naming 21 unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:30 PM IST
During the programme, the prime minister will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep
NEW DELHI :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in a programme on 23 January to name 21 of the largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
