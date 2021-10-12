Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to attend G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
1 min read . 05:15 AM IST Livemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the summit at the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit, which has been organised to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The event, convened by the G20 Italian Presidency, will be held via videoconferencing today.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.

The Prime Minister will participate in the summit at the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO-CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G20 comprises 20 of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

