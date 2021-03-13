Subscribe
PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence on 26 March

PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence on 26 March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 01:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • No unresolved bilateral issues will be discussed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on 26 March to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday.

No unresolved bilateral issues will be discussed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday.

"No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. It shows the height of diplomatic maturity and achievement," Momen told reporters here, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"This will be PM Modi's first foreign trip in more than a year mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other heads of state only visit Dhaka during their stay, but PM Modi will go to remote parts of the country," he added.

According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit Hindu temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj's Orakandi. He is also scheduled to pay his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his tomb in Tungiapara.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day program from March 17 to March 26. Heads of state and government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives are also attending the event.

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on 9 March, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing, with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina saying that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

"Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade. The bridge over Feni river will also help Bangladesh's trade with Nepal and Bhutan," PM Modi's Bangladeshi counterpart said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the bridge, built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

