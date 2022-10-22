PM Modi to attend 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in MP today; here's all you need to know2 min read . 06:28 AM IST
- Under the scheme, around 29 lakh houses have been completed in MP at a cost of more than ₹35,000 crore.
PM Modi will virtually participate in the ‘Griha Pravesh’ event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh today i.e. on 22 October.
People will also celebrate Dhanteras on 22 October, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights.
The virtual even will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said.
"The prime minister will conduct their 'griha pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) virtually," he said. As per an official release on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh achieved second rank in the country under the 'Best Performing State' category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme.
Here's all you need to know about PMAY-G scheme in Madhya Pradesh:
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the number of houses being built in the state under PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.
The official informed that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of ₹35,000 crore. Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts.
"There is 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of ₹10,000 crore has been made.
"The Centre will provide ₹6,000 crore while the rest will be the state's contribution," he said.
As many as 51,000 'rajmistris' (masons), including 9,000 women were trained in the state for the construction of PMAY houses, he said.
Speaking about the event, Chouhan said it should be memorable, and asked the beneficiaries to draw 'rangoli' designs and light lamps to mark 'Dhanteras'.
"Various programmes should be held at the district, janpad and village levels. The prime minister may speak to some beneficiaries during the event," the CM said.
He asked officials to involve as many villagers as possible in the event and make arrangements for them to watch its telecast. People should be informed about the function through 'dondi' (announcement accompanied by beating of drums), he said.
On Thursday, the MP CM during an event in Pune had said, “We'll make Madhya Pradesh a $550 billion economy by 2026." Stating that the state has ample cheap land compared to Pune and Mumbai, CM said, “Our state is a power surplus state, water is available for industries and we also have skilled manpower."
Meanwhile, this will be the third time PM Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the 'Mahakal Lok' temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11. On the eve of Diwali, the Prime minister will visit Ayodhya.
(With inputs from agencies)
