Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday. The swearing in ceremony of Tripura' Chief Minister will be held on Wednesday. National Democratic Progressive Party's Neiphiu Rio and National People's Party's Conrad Sangma will become the new Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Also Read: Centre to construct 14.71 km four-lane highway in Nagaland: Gadkari

The Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of new Meghalaya government in Shillong at 11:00 am on Tuesday. Afterwards, he will join the next oath-taking ceremony of the Nagaland government scheduled to be held at 1:45 pm in Kohima on the same day. Notably, Tripura's CM will take oath in Agartala at 11 am on Wednesday.

Also Read: Meghalaya MLAs to take oath on 6 March: 5 Things to know

Notably, the new Nagaland CM and Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma met BJP high commission in New Delhi on Sunday, to discuss about the formation of new state government.

Notably, NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio joined hands with BJP to mark victory in the state by winning 37 of 60 seats. Out of the total won seats, NDP secured 25 seats, and BJP won 12 seats. However, things were not this much easy in Meghalaya, where different political factions claimed their majority in the elections and right to form the government. At the end, Conrad Sangma's NPP coalition got the support from United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday.

The two days of political drama came to an end after the submission of a letter of support with signatures of 32 MLAs, including NPP, BJP, the two legislators from HSPDP and two independents. Now, Conrad Sangma enjoys the support from 32 MLAs and he also claimed that he received an invitation from the State Governor to form the next government.

Tripura will witness the formation of BJP government on Wednesday, where the BJP's CM candidate will take oath on Wednesday. In the state assembly elections in Tripura, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 32 seats, and qualified to make the government in the state.