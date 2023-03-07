PM Modi to attend Nagaland and Meghalaya CMs oath taking ceremony today2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath taking ceremony of Nagaland and Meghalaya Chief Minister on Tuesday. Whereas, he will join the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura CM on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday. The swearing in ceremony of Tripura' Chief Minister will be held on Wednesday. National Democratic Progressive Party's Neiphiu Rio and National People's Party's Conrad Sangma will become the new Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×