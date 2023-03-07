PM Modi to attend Nagaland and Meghalaya CMs oath taking ceremony today

Notably, NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio joined hands with BJP to mark victory in the state by winning 37 of 60 seats. Out of the total won seats, NDP secured 25 seats, and BJP won 12 seats. However, things were not this much easy in Meghalaya, where different political factions claimed their majority in the elections and right to form the government. At the end, Conrad Sangma's NPP coalition got the support from United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}