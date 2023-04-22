Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the National Panchayati Raj (NPR) Day celebration on April 24 in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation for various development projects. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, will commemorate the event as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), focusing on inclusive development.

During the celebration, Modi will address elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and inaugurate the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level. The portal aims to streamline procurement and payment processes for Panchayats while promoting digital adoption and boosting the rural economy.

Modi will also distribute SVAMITVA Property Cards to select beneficiaries, marking the distribution of 1.25 crore property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) campaign for inclusive development, "Samaaveshi Vikas," will be launched by the Prime Minister, along with a dedicated website and mobile app.