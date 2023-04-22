Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the National Panchayati Raj (NPR) Day celebration on April 24 in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation for various development projects. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government, will commemorate the event as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), focusing on inclusive development.

