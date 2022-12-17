Modi to attend NEC celebrations in Shillong on 18 Dec, inaugurate various projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various important projects of the North Eastern Region including Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, NEC projects and Meghalaya state projects
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Shillong on 18 December 2022. He will address an official meeting of the NEC as well as a public meeting on this occasion.
The official meeting of the Council will be held at the State Convention Centre Auditorium while the public meeting will be organised at the Polo Grounds in Shillong.
Union Home Minister, DoNER Ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers of the North Eastern states, Central Ministers belonging to the North Eastern Region, local MPs and MLAs and nominated Members of the NEC will also attend the celebration.
For the public meeting, besides the local population, prominent citizens, achievers, representatives of Self Help Groups, Farmers’ Groups from all the eight North Eastern states will also be in attendance. Presence of approximately 10,000 people is expected at the public meeting.
North Eastern Council (NEC) was established by an Act of the Parliament in 1971. It was formally inaugurated on 7th November, 1972 at Shillong, and has completed 50 years in November 2022.
During the 70th Plenary meeting at Guwahati in October 2022, which was held under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister and Chairman NEC, it was decided that this important milestone of the NEC would be celebrated in a befitting manner. Accordingly, the Golden Jubilee celebration of the NEC is being held in Shillong on 18 December.
During the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various important projects of the North Eastern Region including Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, NEC projects and Meghalaya state projects and lay foundation stones for some other projects. He will also dedicate 4G towers of Meghalaya.
The Jubilee celebration is expected to provide a new platform for the NEC to deliver even better in the days to come and to spearhead more development initiatives as has done effectively in the last five decades across the eight north eastern states.
