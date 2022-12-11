PM Modi to attend oath taking ceremony of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on 12 Dec

After the historic win in the elections of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will again take the oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony at Gandhinagar will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior dignitaries from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Patel will take oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.
Sources from the party claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, and other senior leaders from the party will also be present at the event.
In the recently concluded elections to the Gujarat assembly, the BJP has won the maximum number of seats in an election since the formation of Gujarat state. The party won 156 seats in a 182-member house and the Congress faced a big jolt as its seats were reduced from 77 to 17. The new entrant AAP, which was looking very confident, managed to win 5 seats in the election, the results of which came on 8 December.
On Friday, Bhupendra Patel resigned as the Chief Minister to pave the way for a new cabinet, which will be again headed by him. The sources from the party also claimed that the new Gujarat government will have some new faces.
Patel won his election from the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes. He replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in September 2021 and is relatively a low-profile leader from the Kadva Patidar sub-group.
The BJP is going through intense internal consultations regarding the formation of a new cabinet as the party walks a tightrope to manage caste and geographical equations. According to the sources MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora, and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the government as ministers.
