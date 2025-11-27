PM Modi to attend police conference at IIM Raipur; aims to review progress of policing challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at Raipur between 29-30 November 2025, according to an official announcement from the PMO on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The police conference is scheduled to be held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from 28 to 30 November 2025. The conference aims to review the progress in addressing key policing challenges and to chart a forward outlook towards a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ objective.

What is the conference about? The three-day conference will discuss the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, where the police leaders, along with PM Modi, will have a detailed discussion on the key security issues.

These key security issue topics will range from Left Wing Extremism, Counter terrorism, Disaster management, Women’s Safety, and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence (AI) in policing, according to the official announcement.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also disclosed that PM Modi will also grant the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

“The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior Police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues,” said the PMO in its press statement.

Who will attend the conference? Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations will also be there for the key security conference.

The annual conference aims to provide an environment encouraging candid discussions where fresh ideas on policing can be directly shared with PM Modi on matters of critical internal security and policy.

According to the PMO statement, the Heads of the Home Departments of States/UTs and some DIG and SP-level police officers will also participate in the conference physically this year.

Since 2014, the police conference has witnessed an upgrade while diversifying across various locations in the country. The data also highlights that the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police has been previously held in Guwahati, Rann of Kachchh, Hyderabad, Tekanpur, the Statue of Unity, Pune, Lucknow, New Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhubaneshwar.

Continuing the annual tradition this year, the conference has been scheduled to be hosted at the IIM Raipur campus in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.