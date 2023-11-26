PM Modi to attend UN climate talks in Dubai on December 1
PM Narendra Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai on December 1. The summit will see heads of states, leaders from civil society, business, youth, frontline communities, science and other sectors discussing actions and plans aimed at scaling climate action
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai on December 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.
