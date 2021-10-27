Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held virtually today. The East Asia Summit is the premier Leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Members of East Asia Summit

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

East Asia Summit: Objective

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges. It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI).

East Asia Summit: Agenda

At the 16th East Asia Summit, Leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid-19 cooperation. Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism, and Green Recovery, which is being co-sponsored by India, PMO said.

ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit to be held virtually on October 28, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of the ASEAN Countries.

