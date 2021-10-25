Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend virtually 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday (28 October). He will attend the summit at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei. The Summit will be attended by heads of state/government of the ASEAN Countries.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid and Health, Trade and Commerce, Connectivity, and Education and Culture, the PMO said in a statement.

ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. Prime Minister Modi had attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit virtually in November last year.

ASEAN is central to India's Act East Policy and its wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations. India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials’ meetings.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit on Wednesday (October 27). The East Asia Summit is the premier Leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges, the PMO said.

It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI).

At the 16th East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid cooperation.

Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism and Green Recovery, which are being co-sponsored by India.

