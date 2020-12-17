PM Modi to be chief guest in AMU's 100-year celebration

PM Modi to be chief guest in AMU's 100-year celebration1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebration of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 22 via video link, Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AMU, said on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
"The vice-chancellor is very grateful to the Prime Minister and education minister for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend the celebration. This is an important day for the university," Peerzada added. (
