Home >News >India >PM Modi to be chief guest in AMU's 100-year celebration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to be chief guest in AMU's 100-year celebration

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Staff Writer

This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebration of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 22 via video link, Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AMU, said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.

"The vice-chancellor is very grateful to the Prime Minister and education minister for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend the celebration. This is an important day for the university," Peerzada added. (

