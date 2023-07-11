PM Modi to be guest of honour for French military parade - What is Bastille Day?1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at France's Bastille Day celebrations. The visit comes mere days after he attended a state dinner at the US White House. France and India are likely to pursue strategic and economic links in a bid to counter China's influence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour as France celebrates Bastille Day later this week. The two countries are expected to ink strategic and economic tie-ups amid growing Western efforts to court the world's largest democracy. President Emmanuel Macron's red carpet welcome incidentally comes mere weeks after Modi was given the rare honour of a White House state dinner.
