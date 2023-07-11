PM Modi to be guest of honour for French military parade - What is Bastille Day?

What is Bastille Day?

Revolutionary insurgents had stormed a medieval armoury and political prison known as the Bastille in July 1789, marking a significant flashpoint in the French revoloution. July 14 is marked every year as a national holiday in France - locally dubbed ‘Bastille Day’. It is however pertinent to note that the celebrations are actually to mark the Fête de la Fédération of 1790 and coincide with the first anniversary of the Bastille Day.