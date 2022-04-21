This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history
In a bid to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort tonight. PM Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in New Delhi today. As per the official PMO release, the Prime Minister will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion, at around 9.15 pm.
The PMO release said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan' on April 20 and 21.
There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs 'Gatka' will also be organized.
The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.
He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.
