PM Modi to begin three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh from 9 October

On 10 October, at around 11 AM, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various projects at Amod in Bharuch. At around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 PM, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar, the PMO’s office said.