PM Modi to begin three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh from 9 October

The prime minister will launch development projects worth ₹14,500 crore in Gujarat and also inaugurate Mahakal Lok, which will provide modern amenities to pilgrims visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh, during his three-day tour.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from October 9 to 11, followed by a visit to Madhya Pradesh on October 11, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
According to a statement issued by the PMO, “On October 9, at around 5:30 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. This will be followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 PM, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 PM."
On 10 October, at around 11 AM, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various projects at Amod in Bharuch. At around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 PM, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar, the PMO’s office said.
On 11 October, at 2:15 PM, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, after which he will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he will perform darshan and pooja at around 5:45 PM.
This will be followed by the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 PM, followed by a public function in Ujjain at 7:15 PM, the PMO release said.
