PM Modi to begin two-day visit to Bangladesh today. Know what's on his agenda

In his first foreign visit after the Covid-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on Friday to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The PM will depart on the two-day visit to the neighbouring country at around 7.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10 am. He is subsequently scheduled to attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial at 10.50 am.

Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3.15 pm.

Later, he will attend the National Day Programme at 3.45 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7.45 pm.

Prior to his departure, PM Modi had said that he looks forward to having "substantive discussions" with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit.

"I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Noting that Bangladesh's National Day celebrations on Friday will commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said 'Bangabandhu' was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions.

"I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions," the PM said in a tweet.

Modi said he is also looking forward to visiting Samadhi of Bangabandhu.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message. I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," he said.

He added, "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19."

Bangladesh Foreign Minister on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society.

Trade pact

The visit is also likely to see a number of pacts, including one on trade, being signed, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

A number of announcements, bolstering cooperation in areas such as health, railway connectivity, border development and startups, are also expected to be made, Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.

The two countries are likely to sign three MoUs during PM's visit, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister had earlier said.



