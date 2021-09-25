As many as 157 artefacts and antiquities were handed over by the US government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country. The Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for repatriation of antiquities to India by the US.

An official release said, the list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set to items ranging from the one and a half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. The items largely belong to the period of 11th CE to 14th CE as well as historic antiquities such as the copper anthropomorphic object of 2000 BC or the terracotta vase from the 2nd CE. Some 45 antiquities belong to the Before Common era.

While half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines which relate to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

Their make spreads across metal, stone and terracotta. The bronze collection primarily contains ornate figurines of the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa besides other unnamed deities and divine figures, the release added.

The motifs include religious sculptures from Hinduism (Three headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his Consorts, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha etc), Buddhism (Standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri, Tara) and Jainism (Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi) as well as secular motifs (Amorphous couple in Samabhanga, Chowri Bearer, Female playing drum etc), it also said.

There are 56 terracotta pieces (Vase 2nd CE, Pair of Deer 12th CE, Bust of Female 14th CE) and an 18th CE sword with sheath with inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian), it further added.

During the first in-person bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and Modi at the White House on Friday, PM Modi and President Biden commit to strengthen their efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

See photos:

View Full Image While half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines which relate to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

View Full Image Their make spreads across metal, stone and terracotta.

View Full Image Seated Buddha, Red Sandstone

View Full Image Standing Budhha, Bronze

View Full Image Two male figures standing on a corner stone

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.