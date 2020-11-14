PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Saturday. Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of Diwali and wrote on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy."

On Friday, the Prime Minister appealed to people to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a 'Salute to Soldiers' who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," he tweeted.

PM Modi also tweeted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers on the festival of lights.

"We must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the entire nation will pray for them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via