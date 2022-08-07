PM Modi to chair 7th NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting today

PM Modi will discuss various topics which includes crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education, NEP-high education and urban governance.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. Notably, this would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. Notably, this would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019, according to news agency ANI.
In the meeting, PM Modi will discuss various topics which includes crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education, NEP-high education and urban governance.
In the meeting, PM Modi will discuss various topics which includes crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education, NEP-high education and urban governance.
It is expected that Niti Aayog is paving the way for synergies towards a new age of collaboration and coorporation between Centre and States/Union Territories. It is driving towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the agency reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is expected that Niti Aayog is paving the way for synergies towards a new age of collaboration and coorporation between Centre and States/Union Territories. It is driving towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the agency reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An official statement as quoted by ANI says that it is the need of the hour for all the States/UTs to be agile, resilient, self-reliant and move towayds 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in a spirit of cooperative federalism as India is commemorating 75 years of Independence.
An official statement as quoted by ANI says that it is the need of the hour for all the States/UTs to be agile, resilient, self-reliant and move towayds 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in a spirit of cooperative federalism as India is commemorating 75 years of Independence.
The National Conference of Chief Secretaries was also held in Dharamshala in June 2022 as the part of preparations for this seventh meeting of Governing Council of Niti Aayog. It was the culmination of the six-month-long rigorous practice by the Centre and States.
The National Conference of Chief Secretaries was also held in Dharamshala in June 2022 as the part of preparations for this seventh meeting of Governing Council of Niti Aayog. It was the culmination of the six-month-long rigorous practice by the Centre and States.
The National Conference in Dharamshala was chaired by PM Modi and attended by the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs. Other senior officials of the central and state governments were also present in the conference.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The National Conference in Dharamshala was chaired by PM Modi and attended by the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs. Other senior officials of the central and state governments were also present in the conference.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The meeting is important because the country has entered Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and India will be hosting the G20 Presidency summit next year," the statement added.
"The meeting is important because the country has entered Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and India will be hosting the G20 Presidency summit next year," the statement added.
Apart from agenda of self-sufficiency, the meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India's federal system and the role of states that can be played at G-20 platform in highlighting their progress.
Apart from agenda of self-sufficiency, the meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India's federal system and the role of states that can be played at G-20 platform in highlighting their progress.
PM Modi, Chief Ministers of all the States/Union Territories, Lt Governors of other UTs, ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, full-time members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers are the special invitees of the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi, Chief Ministers of all the States/Union Territories, Lt Governors of other UTs, ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, full-time members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers are the special invitees of the meeting.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, it is reported that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has boycotted the NITI Aayog meet.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has boycotted the NITI Aayog meet.