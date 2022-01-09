PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting at 4.30 pm today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting today at 4.30 pm to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country news agency ANI reported citing government sources as daily new cases are rising across the country.
Meanwhile,India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.
A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.
On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.
The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the data stated.