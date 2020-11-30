PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to discuss Covid-19 situation on Friday

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on 4 December to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the virtual meeting, according to media reports. The meeting comes under the backdrop of India's total coronavirus cases crossing 94 lakh-mark on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to attend the meeting, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying, adding that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has reached out to floor leaders of all the parties.

Floor leaders of all parties from both houses of parliament have been called for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday at 10.30 am, sources told PTI. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has reached out to floor leaders of all parties, they said.

This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The meeting is being held at a time when it is being contemplated to merge the winter session of parliament with the budget session in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held after Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

Moreover, today Modi had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad.

All the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards.

Recently, PM Modi held a virtual conference with Chief Ministers of eight states and union territories, which are worst affected by the Covid pandemic.

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management, with special emphasis on eight high focus States. These states were Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The modalities of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, India reported 38,772 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 94,31,692, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in a single day. With 443 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,37,139.

With inputs from agencies

