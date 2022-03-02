1 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2022, 08:28 PM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair another high-level meeting on Russia and Ukraine crisis on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled at 8.30 pm. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. He also asserted, the government would not spare any effort in bringing home Indians stranded in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, on Wednesday informed that a 22-year old Indian national had died of illness in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.
"The Prime Minister reviews the situation every day to bring our Indian citizens back. People are facing difficulty as no airstrip, airport is left in Ukraine. Still, we're talking to the Ukrainian government, neighbouring countries' governments to bring our citizens back," the Defence Minister said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Dhan Ghata, Sant Kabir Nagar.
