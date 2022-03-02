Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair another high-level meeting on Russia and Ukraine crisis on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled at 8.30 pm. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. He also asserted, the government would not spare any effort in bringing home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, on Wednesday informed that a 22-year old Indian national had died of illness in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

“Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine," Arindam Bagchi said.

The incident comes a day after an Indian student from Karnataka studying Medicine in Ukraine lost his life to Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

According to reports, Jindal was a native of Punjab's Barnala and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine.

PM Modi reviews the Ukraine situation every day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the prevailing situation in Ukraine every day to evacuate Indian nationals.

"The Prime Minister reviews the situation every day to bring our Indian citizens back. People are facing difficulty as no airstrip, airport is left in Ukraine. Still, we're talking to the Ukrainian government, neighbouring countries' governments to bring our citizens back," the Defence Minister said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Dhan Ghata, Sant Kabir Nagar.

