PM Modi to chair BJP meet today to deliberate on upcoming Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to chair the central election committee (CEC) meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate on its candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections, PTI reported on Wednesday.