PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Livemint

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday (July 14), sources told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday (July 14), sources told ANI.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

A day after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, the Prime Minister had back-to-back meetings with the union cabinet and council of ministers on Thursday.

In the meeting on Thursday, sources said that Prime Minister had cautioned Ministers against any complacency in the fight against COVID-19, saying that over the past few days there have been pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing and "it should instil a sense of fear in us".

The sources said the Prime Minister noted that people not following COVID-19 protocols was not a "pleasant sight".

