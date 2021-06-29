PM Narendra Modi will chair the Council of Ministers meet tomorrow, News agency ANI reported. His meeting comes two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman announced several economic measures to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qb5b9Dv3cX — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021





Applauding the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the new measures will help stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "Measures announced by FM @nsitharaman today will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources. Special focus is on strengthening healthcare facilities for our children."

"Importance has been given to helping our farmers. Multiple initiatives have been announced which reduce their costs, increase their incomes and support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities," the Prime Minister said.

"Further support has been announced for our small entrepreneurs and self-employed persons, to enable them to sustain their business activities but and expand them further. Several initiatives, including financial assistance, are being taken to help those linked with tourism," he tweeted.

"The measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment. Result linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates our Government's continuing commitment to reforms," he added.

