PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting on Saturday

PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting on Saturday1 min read . 06:45 PM IST
- The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society’s President.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society’s President.
The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society’s President.
Briefing media, Union Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the meeting will set the goals for the next 25 years for CSIR which is a world-class body in the field of science and research.
Briefing media, Union Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the meeting will set the goals for the next 25 years for CSIR which is a world-class body in the field of science and research.
The meeting would also see participation from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 13 secretaries of Union ministries, including all secretaries of science-based ministries.
The meeting would also see participation from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 13 secretaries of Union ministries, including all secretaries of science-based ministries.
CMDs of four public sector undertakings, NTPC, BHEL, GAIL and HAL, three industry leaders and 12 academia and scientific community members would also participate in the meeting.
CMDs of four public sector undertakings, NTPC, BHEL, GAIL and HAL, three industry leaders and 12 academia and scientific community members would also participate in the meeting.
The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.
The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.