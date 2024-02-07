PM Modi to chair first meeting to appoint new Election Commissioner today; Amit Shah, Adhir Chowdhury to attend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting for appointment of new Election Commissioner to replace Anup Chandra Pandey, whose term ends on 15 February. Selection committee consisting of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to meet at PM Modi's residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the first meeting to appoint a new Election Commissioner who would replace Anup Chandra Pandey. Notably, Pandey's term as the Election Commissioner of India gets over with his retirement on 15 February. The meeting by PM Modi will be conducted under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.