Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 related situation and vaccination status in the country. The meeting is expected to start at 11 AM.

"The pandemic, the worst in 100 years, is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us," the Prime Minister said on Friday.

PM Modi will also hold a meeting today to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, government sources told ANI.

Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they said.

PM Modi on Friday warned about the spread of coronavirus pandemic through rural areas, with the second wave raging across the country.

India is currently in the midst of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. According to the union health ministry on Friday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261.

A total of 3,25,071 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 States/UTs have been administered since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Several state governments and opposition parties have been demanding an increase in the production of vaccines by sharing formulas with other capable companies for manufacturing.

