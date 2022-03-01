Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine Russian crisis at 6 pm on Tuesday. This comes after an Indian student died in war-torn country during shelling

Meanwhile, the prime minister spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, Indian student who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information and expressed condolences to the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet.

PM Modi, on Tuesday, met President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on several issues including the developments related to Ukraine, government sources said.

The meeting comes at a time when the government has stepped up its efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. On Monday, the government deputed four union ministers to visit Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' and coordinate the evacuation process.

On February 24, the Prime Minister chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on the Ukraine crisis.

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

