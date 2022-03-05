PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis. Read here

Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation and the best option would be a ceasefire."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}