Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a high-level meeting at 4:30 pm today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases is occurring alongside a surge in flu cases, including a new strain of the H3N2 virus. The unseasonal rains in March may have contributed to the rise in flu cases.

The symptoms of H3N2 virus and Covid-19 are similar, including cough, body ache, fever, and sore throat.

However, in severe cases, individuals may also experience breathlessness and wheezing, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).