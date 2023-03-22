Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today on Covid situation

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today on Covid situation

1 min read . 03:18 PM IST Livemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The high-level meeting is concerned with the covid situation and public health preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a high-level meeting at 4:30 pm today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a high-level meeting at 4:30 pm today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases is occurring alongside a surge in flu cases, including a new strain of the H3N2 virus. The unseasonal rains in March may have contributed to the rise in flu cases. 

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases is occurring alongside a surge in flu cases, including a new strain of the H3N2 virus. The unseasonal rains in March may have contributed to the rise in flu cases. 

The symptoms of H3N2 virus and Covid-19 are similar, including cough, body ache, fever, and sore throat. 

The symptoms of H3N2 virus and Covid-19 are similar, including cough, body ache, fever, and sore throat. 

However, in severe cases, individuals may also experience breathlessness and wheezing, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

However, in severe cases, individuals may also experience breathlessness and wheezing, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP