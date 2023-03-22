PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today on Covid situation

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today on Covid situation1 min read . 03:18 PM IST
The high-level meeting is concerned with the covid situation and public health preparedness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a high-level meeting at 4:30 pm today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness.
The recent increase in Covid-19 cases is occurring alongside a surge in flu cases, including a new strain of the H3N2 virus. The unseasonal rains in March may have contributed to the rise in flu cases.
The symptoms of H3N2 virus and Covid-19 are similar, including cough, body ache, fever, and sore throat.
However, in severe cases, individuals may also experience breathlessness and wheezing, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
