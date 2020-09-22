PM Modi to chair high-level virtual meeting with CMs of 7 states, UTs

NEW DELHI : As the Covid-19 cases in India neared the 56 lakh-mark and deaths touched 90,000 on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said that Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven States/UTs to review the status and preparedness of virus response and management.

These States/UT are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. More than 63% of the active cases of the country are concentrated in these seven States/ UT.

They also account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths, the government said. Along with the other five States, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.

Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting high mortality with more than 2.0% Case Fatality Rate (CFR). Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52%.

Maharashtra continues to remain worst, Andhra next

Maharashtra has the maximum number of daily cases which has been around 21,000 in the week between September 16-22. The top 7 states in terms of daily cases are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and West Bengal," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press briefing.

Bhushan said that most of the districts in Maharashtra have adequate facilities. There is frequent and rapid exchange of technical assistance between Centre and the Maharashtra Government. Centre is also providing PPEs, N-95 masks, HCQ, ventilators and other assistance to the Maharashtra government.

In context of Punjab, the health secretary said that the information of augmented hospital facilities must be pro-actively put in public domain. The state governments have a big role to play in this matter, he added.

India’s recovery rate crosses 80% mark

Meanwhile, India’s recovery rate on Tuesday crossed the milestone of 80%. India recorded its highest-ever single-day recovery of 1 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. At the same time, more than 6.5 crore tests have been conducted around the country, 12 lakh tests conducted on a single day, said BHushan. He said that India shares the highest - 19.5% of the recoveries from the infection that happened around the world.

Bhushan said that new recoveries have exceeded new cases in the country over the last four days. The Health Secretary ruled out certain apprehensions raised about having less testing in some states. He said that more than 8 lakh tests were done every day in between September 19-22. “India still figures amongst the countries having lowest cases and also deaths per million population. This apart, less than one-fifth of total cases are active in the country," said Bhushan.

About 79% of the new recovered cases are being reported from 10 States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 32,000 (31.5%) new recovered patients. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries, the government said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via