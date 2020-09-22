PM Modi to chair high-level virtual meeting with CMs of 7 states, UTs

Bhushan said that new recoveries have exceeded new cases in the country over the last four days. The Health Secretary ruled out certain apprehensions raised about having less testing in some states. He said that more than 8 lakh tests were done every day in between September 19-22. “India still figures amongst the countries having lowest cases and also deaths per million population. This apart, less than one-fifth of total cases are active in the country," said Bhushan.