PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society today

PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society today1 min read . 05:31 AM IST
The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society today at 11 AM via video conferencing.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society today at 11 AM via video conferencing.
The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.
The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.
The Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India.
A PMO release said that eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!