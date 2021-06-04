Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society today

PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 05:31 AM IST Livemint

The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society today at 11 AM via video conferencing.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society today at 11 AM via video conferencing.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India.

A PMO release said that eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!