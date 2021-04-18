OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 situation in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi, the PM's office said.

"The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting Covid in Varanasi," it added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

PM Modi represents Varanasi in the parliament.

Weekend curfew in district

The Varanasi district administration has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the district starting 10 pm on Friday till Monday morning to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

This is in addition to a Sunday lockdown that the state administration has imposed across Uttar Pradesh.

Night curfew in state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended the night curfew hours in districts seeing a spike in infections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Passengers coming from various states being tested for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar Bus TerminalPremium Premium

Coronavirus update: India reports biggest jump in new cases, deaths

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
New Delhi enters weekend lockdown.Premium Premium

Delhi goes into weekend lockdown: In pics

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Deserted view of Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday.Premium Premium

Colour-coded stickers on Mumbai vehicles amid Covid-19 curbs: 5 things to know

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
A medic collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing Premium Premium

Uttar Pradesh to treat suspected Covid-19 patients as 'presumptive' cases

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST

The UP government has extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm to 7 am in districts with over 2,000 active Covid-19 cases. These include Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till 15 May. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 students have been postponed till 20 May.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll due to the disease, pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh Covid-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

Of the new fatalities linked to the virus, 36 were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by 15 from Kanpur, eight from Varanasi, four each from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur among other districts.

Lucknow accounted for 5,913 of the fresh Covid-19 cases, Allahabad 1977, Kanpur 1826 and Varanasi 1,664, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

So far, 6,41,292 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,70,059 in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout