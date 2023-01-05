PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries 6-7 January

The conference will cover six themes: support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), infrastructure and investments, minimizing compliance requirements, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.
New Delhi: Aimed at boosting partnership between the Centre and states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6-7 January, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Aimed at boosting partnership between the Centre and states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6-7 January, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The first such conference was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.
The first such conference was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.
“The event.. aims to strengthen the partnership between the central and state governments, with a focus on rapid and sustained economic growth," the PMO said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The event.. aims to strengthen the partnership between the central and state governments, with a focus on rapid and sustained economic growth," the PMO said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will witness participation of more than 200 people comprising representatives of central government, Chief secretaries and other senior officials of all states/union territories and domain experts.
It will witness participation of more than 200 people comprising representatives of central government, Chief secretaries and other senior officials of all states/union territories and domain experts.
The conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development.
The conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development.
The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conference will cover six themes: support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), infrastructure and investments, minimizing compliance requirements, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.
The conference will cover six themes: support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), infrastructure and investments, minimizing compliance requirements, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.
Additionally, there will be three special sessions on ‘Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile’ — the five-year anniversary of the GST, and global geopolitical challenges and India’s response.
The conference will also feature focused discussions on “Vocal for Local," the International Year of Millets, the role of states in the G20, and emerging technologies. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference so that the States learn from each other.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conference will also feature focused discussions on “Vocal for Local," the International Year of Millets, the role of states in the G20, and emerging technologies. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference so that the States learn from each other.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per the directions of the prime minister, three virtual conferences were also held with the states and UTs prior to the main conference on the themes of districts as centres of development, the circular economy, and model UTs. The outcomes of these virtual conferences would be presented at the National Conference of Chief Secretaries.
As per the directions of the prime minister, three virtual conferences were also held with the states and UTs prior to the main conference on the themes of districts as centres of development, the circular economy, and model UTs. The outcomes of these virtual conferences would be presented at the National Conference of Chief Secretaries.