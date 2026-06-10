Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday, bringing together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss a roadmap for human development and employment generation amid concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
Modi to chair NITI governing council meet amid West Asia crisis
SummaryThe meeting comes at a time when policymakers are assessing the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on inflation, trade and economic stability. A NITI Aayog assessment released on 20 April warned that the West Asia conflict could weigh on India's macroeconomic stability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday, bringing together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss a roadmap for human development and employment generation amid concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.