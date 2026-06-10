Modi to chair NITI governing council meet amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday, bringing together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss a roadmap for human development and employment generation amid concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday, bringing together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss a roadmap for human development and employment generation amid concerns over the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
The meeting comes at a time when policymakers are assessing the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on inflation, trade and economic stability. A NITI Aayog assessment released on 20 April warned that the West Asia conflict could weigh on India's macroeconomic stability by disrupting trade flows and putting pressure on the current account balance and exchange rate.
The meeting comes at a time when policymakers are assessing the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on inflation, trade and economic stability. A NITI Aayog assessment released on 20 April warned that the West Asia conflict could weigh on India's macroeconomic stability by disrupting trade flows and putting pressure on the current account balance and exchange rate.
According to a statement released by the government's top think-tank on Wednesday, the meeting will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi and focus on the theme, “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.
The Governing Council, which is NITI Aayog's apex decision-making body, will deliberate on an inclusive human development framework built around four pillars: foundational human capital and future-ready skills, productive employment and entrepreneurship, health and nutrition, and equity and dignity for all.
“A major focus of the discussions will be on promoting entrepreneurship, strengthening skilling initiatives and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country,” the statement said.
"India’s most valuable asset is its human capital. The countries that lead in the future will not necessarily be those with the largest economies, but those with the most skilled, productive, and adaptable workforces… Continued investment in people will be key to sustaining India’s growth momentum, enhancing productivity, and strengthening its global competitiveness. In the long run, human capital will remain the most enduring driver of economic resilience and prosperity," Rajnish Gupta, partner, tax and economic policy group, EY India, said.
The discussions will also focus on preparing an implementation roadmap that leverages governance reforms, digital public infrastructure, convergence of schemes, partnerships and data-driven systems to achieve measurable development outcomes, it said.
The Centre and states are expected to deliberate on a structured mechanism to track short-, medium- and long-term outcomes and strengthen accountability across government programmes.
The focus on employment and skilling comes as India seeks to create quality jobs for its growing workforce while leveraging its demographic advantage, experts said.
“The NITI Aayog Governing Council's focus on inclusive human development is crucial for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. India's growth should be measured not only by economic expansion but also by its ability to generate quality jobs, build stronger human capital and increase workforce participation. As technology transforms industries, India has a unique opportunity to create a future-ready workforce while ensuring inclusive growth,” said Sonal Arora, country manager at GI Group Holding, a global staffing firm.
Arora stressed that better alignment between education, skills and industry requirements, particularly in manufacturing, FMCG, logistics, retail and consumer durables, will be key to unlocking India's demographic dividend and strengthening its position as a global talent hub.
Road to Viksit Bharat
A key thrust of the meeting will be on aligning state-level development strategies with the national vision for inclusive human development, reinforcing a collaborative "Team India" approach towards achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.
The 11th Governing Council meeting will also review recommendations from the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2025. The recommendations covered five focus areas including early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, and sports and extracurricular activities. The aim of these discussions is to strengthen human capital and improve development outcomes across states.
“It is imperative for India to prioritize the formalisation of employment, support industries in creating more job opportunities, and work towards policies that effectively balance the use of AI and automation with human workers. This should be highlighted at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow,” said Suchita Dutta, executive director, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).
Among the chief ministers expected to attend the meeting are those from all BJP-ruled states, as well as chief ministers of opposition-ruled states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jharkhand.
West Bengal chief minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari, Kerala's V. D. Satheesan, Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu's C. Joseph Vijay will be attending the Governing Council meeting for the first time after taking charge of their respective states.