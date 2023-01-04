In a step towards boosting the relationship between the Union and State Government, PM Modi will chair the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6 and 7 January. This will be the second edition of such a conference with Chief Secretaries, the first such conference was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.

The conference came at a time when everything is not fine between the Centre and many state governments. Issues like finances or the role of the Governor are increasingly becoming a bone of contention.

The conference will aim at achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. More than 200 representatives of the Central Government, Chief Secretaries, and other senior officials of all States/Union Territories and domain experts are expected to participate in the conference.

It will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), discussions will be held on six themes encompassing MSMEs, infrastructure, and investments, minimizing compliances, women's empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.

During the conference three special sessions will also be conducted on Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile, GST and Global Geopolitical Challenges, and India’s Response.

PM Modi also directed to conduct of virtual conferences with states and UTs before the main conference on topics like Districts as Fulcrum of Development, Circular Economy, and Model UTs. The outcome of these conferences will also be presented at the main National Conference of Chief Secretaries.

In a similar conference with Chief Secretaries in 2022, PM Modi discussed crucial issues like the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), Urban Governance & Crop Diversification, and achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities.

The conference also included a special session on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Roadmap to 2047’.