PM Modi to chair second conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6 and 7 Jan2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:08 PM IST
- The conference will aim at achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States
In a step towards boosting the relationship between the Union and State Government, PM Modi will chair the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on 6 and 7 January. This will be the second edition of such a conference with Chief Secretaries, the first such conference was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.