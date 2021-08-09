Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a United Nations Security Council open debate that is scheduled to take place later this evening. The high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation, which PM Modi will chair via video conferencing.

"Modi would be the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate," the Prime Minister's Office said.

An MEA statement said that the meeting, through video conferencing slated for 5.30 pm IST, will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The is expected to be attended by several Heads of State and Government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to Maritime Security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," the MEA said.

