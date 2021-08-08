Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to chair high-level UNSC debate on maritime security on Monday

PM Modi to chair high-level UNSC debate on maritime security on Monday

PM Modi would be the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, the PMO said
2 min read . 06:09 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The open UNSC debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain, the PMO said

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' on Monday. The meeting will see several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations in attendance.

The open debate, to be held via conferencing at 5:30 PM tomorrow, will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The UNSC has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, but, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," it added. 

The oceans have played an important part in India's history right from the time of the Indus Valley civilisation, it noted.

Back in 2015, PM Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR - an acronym for ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’, which focused on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, PMO said.

PM Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, it further added.

