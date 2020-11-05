To attract investment into the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on today chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, which will be attended by the heads of 20 top institutional investors from various parts of the world.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for making the country a USD 5-trillion economy.

The Indian side at the roundtable will be represented by business leaders, financial market regulators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The global institutional investors, representing key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Australia and Singapore, will participate in VGIR 2020, and some of these investors would engage with the government for the first time.

Some of the prominent funds participating in the event are Temasek, AustralianSuper, CDPQ, CPP Investments, GIC, Future Fund, Japan Post Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

They also include Korean Investment Corporation, Nippon Life, Mubadala Investment Company, Ontario Teachers, Teachers Retirement Texas and Pension Denmark.

Apart from this, there will be six major Indian industrialists -- Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Nadan Nilekani (Infosys), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank) to share their experience.

VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments.

