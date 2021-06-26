Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a future vision of Ayodhya's development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet on Saturday, according to ANI sources.

The future vision of Ayodhya's development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for overall development of the temple town.

Earlier in February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed ₹250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.

Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."

