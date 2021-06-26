PM Modi to check Ayodhya development plan today, Yogi Adityanath to brief

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for overall development of the temple town.
Earlier in February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.
"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed ₹250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.
Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."